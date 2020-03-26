BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 92.7% from the February 27th total of 24,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 37,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of BTA stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.14. 72,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,907. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.68. BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $13.82.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $5,108,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 188,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 42,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

