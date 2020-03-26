Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MUI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MUI) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 38.3% from the February 27th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,023,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 553,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,886,000 after purchasing an additional 54,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,751,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,015,000 after purchasing an additional 47,294 shares during the last quarter.

MUI stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.30. The stock had a trading volume of 260,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,290. Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd has a twelve month low of $10.46 and a twelve month high of $14.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.23.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Company Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

