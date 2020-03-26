Blackrock Muniassets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Blackrock Muniassets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decline of 56.3% from the February 27th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUA. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Blackrock Muniassets Fund by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 296,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 23,778 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Muniassets Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Muniassets Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Blackrock Muniassets Fund by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 97,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 9,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Blackrock Muniassets Fund by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MUA traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $12.59. 114,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,069. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.17. Blackrock Muniassets Fund has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $16.34.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%.

Blackrock Muniassets Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

