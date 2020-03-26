Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 69,200 shares, an increase of 231.1% from the February 27th total of 20,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 132,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,585. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.93. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $25.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTT. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 528,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,804,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 285.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 363,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,609,000 after acquiring an additional 269,344 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 363,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,799,000 after acquiring an additional 20,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 313,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,572,000 after purchasing an additional 97,064 shares during the period.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst Company Profile

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

