BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBK) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 84.6% from the February 27th total of 3,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NYSE:BBK traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.93. The stock had a trading volume of 137,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,461. BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $16.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.15 and its 200-day moving average is $15.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBK. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 112,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 49,462 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 25,197 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 20,026 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000.

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular federal income taxes.

