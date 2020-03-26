BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (NYSE:MFL) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (NYSE:MFL) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 207.1% from the February 27th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MFL. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm during the 3rd quarter worth $2,165,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm during the 3rd quarter worth $563,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 37,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFL traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.27. 84,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,869. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.36. BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $14.11.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%.

BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.

