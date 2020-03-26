Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MUH) Short Interest Down 87.9% in March

Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MUH) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 87.9% from the February 27th total of 16,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II alerts:

Shares of Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,107. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.03. Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $16.65.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.0565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%.

About Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets on the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.