BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 68.9% from the February 27th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MHD. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the third quarter worth about $434,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund alerts:

Shares of MHD stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.57. The stock had a trading volume of 20,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,148. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $17.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.62.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.