Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II (NYSE:MUE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II (NYSE:MUE) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 134.5% from the February 27th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II during the 4th quarter worth $25,686,000. QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II during the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II during the 4th quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares during the last quarter.

Get Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II alerts:

Shares of Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.99. 91,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,589. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.64. Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $13.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%.

Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Further Reading: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.