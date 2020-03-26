BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn (NYSE:MUJ) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn (NYSE:MUJ) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 120.0% from the February 27th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.50. 135,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,871. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $14.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.05 and its 200-day moving average is $14.24.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%.

In other BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn news, Portfolio Manager Theodore R. Jaeckel, Jr. bought 2,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $25,289.88. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 132,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 94,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 15,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

