Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Short Interest Up 178.5% in March

Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 102,500 shares, a growth of 178.5% from the February 27th total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE:MYI traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.70. The stock had a trading volume of 345,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,846. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.52. Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $14.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.0445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

