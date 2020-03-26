BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (NYSE:MYF) Short Interest Down 82.1% in March

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (NYSE:MYF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 82.1% from the February 27th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 55,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 8,359 shares in the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 42,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 18,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

MYF stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,222. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.17. BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $15.41.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%.

About BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund is a closed ended fixed income launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund was formed in February 28, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

