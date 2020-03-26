Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd Inc (NYSE:MIY) Short Interest Down 87.7% in March

Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd Inc (NYSE:MIY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 87.7% from the February 27th total of 33,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 41,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of MIY stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.25. 79,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,153. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.09. Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $14.79.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd by 44.1% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 617,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,675,000 after acquiring an additional 188,871 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 81,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 57,241 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 46,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. 18.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

