Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc (NYSE:MCA) Short Interest Up 595.5% in March

Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc (NYSE:MCA) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 595.5% from the February 27th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE MCA traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.10. The company had a trading volume of 117,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,672. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.26. Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $14.92.

Get Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCA. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd by 28.9% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 533,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,677,000 after buying an additional 119,532 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 212,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 52,028 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd during the fourth quarter worth approximately $514,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd during the third quarter worth approximately $512,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 535,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,613,000 after buying an additional 30,546 shares during the last quarter. 19.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.