BlackRock Resources and Commodities (NYSE:BCX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock Resources and Commodities (NYSE:BCX) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a decrease of 49.7% from the February 27th total of 58,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 409,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:BCX traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.13. 485,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,878. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average of $7.37. BlackRock Resources and Commodities has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $8.38.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCX. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock Resources and Commodities by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 299,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 6,523 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Resources and Commodities by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 224,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 49,221 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Resources and Commodities by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Resources and Commodities in the fourth quarter valued at about $852,000. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Resources and Commodities by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 19,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period.

BlackRock Resources and Commodities Company Profile

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

