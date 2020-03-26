BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 474.1% from the February 27th total of 2,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 114,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BST. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BlackRock Science & Technology Trust by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after buying an additional 14,005 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of BlackRock Science & Technology Trust by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science & Technology Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $302,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Science & Technology Trust by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 12,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Science & Technology Trust by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 72,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BST traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.27. The stock had a trading volume of 248,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,304. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.86. BlackRock Science & Technology Trust has a 52 week low of $22.41 and a 52 week high of $35.84.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%.

About BlackRock Science & Technology Trust

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

