BlackRock’s (BLK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $582.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $590.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $600.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BlackRock from to in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $505.08.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of BLK stock traded up $50.52 on Wednesday, reaching $451.90. 1,598,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,462,912. The stock has a market cap of $57.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51. BlackRock has a one year low of $323.98 and a one year high of $576.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $479.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $480.64.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.69 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 30.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock will post 28.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackRock news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total value of $2,285,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.21, for a total value of $1,218,137.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,381 shares of company stock valued at $60,691,912 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 71,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,928,000 after buying an additional 8,640 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.