Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Major Shareholder Blackstone Group Inc Purchases 156,792 Shares

Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc purchased 156,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,425,905.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Blackstone Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

On Thursday, March 19th, Blackstone Group Inc purchased 236,157 shares of Blackstone Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.33 per share, for a total transaction of $4,801,071.81.

On Monday, March 16th, Blackstone Group Inc acquired 610,409 shares of Blackstone Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $16,017,132.16.

On Thursday, March 12th, Blackstone Group Inc acquired 333,965 shares of Blackstone Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.02 per share, with a total value of $8,689,769.30.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Blackstone Group Inc purchased 327,762 shares of Blackstone Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $8,449,704.36.

NYSE BX opened at $42.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.82. Blackstone Group LP has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 314.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Blackstone Group by 626.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,740,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $377,040,000 after buying an additional 5,812,651 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 93,800.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,466,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $137,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,141 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 10,281.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,295,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $128,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,274 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,010,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,846,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,263,000. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Citigroup upgraded Blackstone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.