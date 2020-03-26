Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Citigroup from $39.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 40.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.50 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.58.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Shares of BXMT traded up $5.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,507,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,936. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.56 and its 200-day moving average is $35.87. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $12.67 and a 52-week high of $40.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.58.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.60% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $109.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.10 million. Research analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $27,665.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,352,757.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,426 shares of company stock valued at $90,232. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXMT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth $53,670,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 27,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 11,226 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,197.0% during the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 9,899 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $13,728,000. 60.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.