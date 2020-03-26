BLAST Achieves Market Capitalization of $8,368.45 (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 26th. BLAST has a market capitalization of $8,368.45 and approximately $2.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BLAST has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BLAST coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and STEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005037 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000180 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000116 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000096 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About BLAST

BLAST is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 41,314,617 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com.

BLAST Coin Trading

BLAST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

