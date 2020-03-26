Block-Logic Price Tops $0.0123 on Exchanges (BLTG)

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded 22.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 26th. Block-Logic has a total market capitalization of $281,317.02 and $233.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Block-Logic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000185 BTC on exchanges including STEX and SouthXchange. Over the last week, Block-Logic has traded up 95.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Block-Logic alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00070890 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000074 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Block-Logic Profile

Block-Logic (BLTG) is a coin. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. Block-Logic’s official website is block-logic.com. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG.

Block-Logic Coin Trading

Block-Logic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block-Logic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Block-Logic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Block-Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Block-Logic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.