Blocknet Price Reaches $1.61 on Top Exchanges (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 29% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Blocknet has a market cap of $10.79 million and approximately $16,580.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Blocknet has traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Blocknet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.61 or 0.00023839 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Upbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 37.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Blocknet Profile

Blocknet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 6,689,040 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co.

Buying and Selling Blocknet

Blocknet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

