Blocktix Price Reaches $0.0023 (TIX)

Blocktix (CURRENCY:TIX) traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. One Blocktix token can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, Upbit and HitBTC. In the last week, Blocktix has traded 35.5% higher against the US dollar. Blocktix has a total market cap of $90,230.76 and approximately $31.00 worth of Blocktix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015097 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.11 or 0.02608189 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00186088 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00042030 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 62.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00034153 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Blocktix Token Profile

Blocktix launched on July 7th, 2017. Blocktix’s total supply is 62,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Blocktix is /r/blocktix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blocktix’s official Twitter account is @blocktix and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Blocktix is blocktix.io.

Buying and Selling Blocktix

Blocktix can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocktix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocktix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocktix using one of the exchanges listed above.

