BLOCKv Trading 15.1% Higher This Week (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 26th. BLOCKv has a total market capitalization of $2.20 million and $527,601.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar. One BLOCKv token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, OKEx, IDEX and Bancor Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $173.06 or 0.02561628 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00193144 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00042038 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034134 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About BLOCKv

BLOCKv’s genesis date was October 12th, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,989,942,418 tokens. BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io. BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BLOCKv Token Trading

BLOCKv can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX, Bittrex, OKEx, Tidex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

