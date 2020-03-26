Blow & Drive Interlock (OTCMKTS:BDIC) Receives Media Impact Score of -2.65

Headlines about Blow & Drive Interlock (OTCMKTS:BDIC) have been trending negative on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Blow & Drive Interlock earned a news impact score of -2.65 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BDIC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 9,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,766. Blow & Drive Interlock has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04.

About Blow & Drive Interlock

Blow & Drive Interlock Corporation engages in the manufacture, marketing, and lease of alcohol ignition interlock devices. It markets, installs, and monitors a breath alcohol ignition interlock device, BDI-747/1 that is a mechanism, which is installed on the steering column of an automobile and into which a driver exhales.

