bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BLUE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on bluebird bio from $171.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on bluebird bio from to in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered bluebird bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

In other news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $56,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,711.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alison Cecily Finger sold 517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total value of $43,924.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,784 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,985 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.11. The company had a trading volume of 790,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15. bluebird bio has a 1-year low of $38.95 and a 1-year high of $163.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.66.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($4.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.79) by ($0.25). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,767.49% and a negative return on equity of 51.23%. The company had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.72) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -15.64 EPS for the current year.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

