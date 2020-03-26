bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Receives Buy Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised bluebird bio from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.27.

Shares of BLUE traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,069,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,995. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. bluebird bio has a 1-year low of $38.95 and a 1-year high of $163.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.66.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($4.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.79) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 51.23% and a negative net margin of 1,767.49%. The company’s revenue was down 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.72) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that bluebird bio will post -15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $113,612.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $56,418.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,308 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,711.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,784 shares of company stock worth $1,149,985. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in bluebird bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in bluebird bio in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

