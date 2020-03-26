Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) CEO Jeffrey W. Albers Sells 20,000 Shares

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $1,042,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,368,711.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BPMC stock traded up $3.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,835. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a fifty-two week low of $43.29 and a fifty-two week high of $102.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.37.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $51.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 522.75% and a negative return on equity of 72.52%. Blueprint Medicines’s quarterly revenue was up 4888.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.83) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $108.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Blueprint Medicines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,919,000. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,968,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,660,000 after acquiring an additional 549,334 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,801,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,831,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,537,000 after acquiring an additional 194,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,908,000. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

