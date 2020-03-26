Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,011 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,103,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.13.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $146.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $115.52 and a 1-year high of $190.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.62 and a 200-day moving average of $153.86. The company has a market cap of $1,128.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.