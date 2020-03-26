B&M EURO VALUE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

B&M EURO VALUE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded B&M EURO VALUE/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of BMRRY traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.91. The stock had a trading volume of 87,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. B&M EURO VALUE/ADR has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $22.64.

B&M EURO VALUE/ADR

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a general merchandise value retailer in the United Kingdom and Germany. As of March 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 576 stores under the B&M brand in the United Kingdom; and 265 stores under the Heron Foods brand, as well as 86 stores under the Jawoll brand in Germany.

