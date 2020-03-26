Bmo Canadian Dividend Etf (TSE:ZDV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Bmo Canadian Dividend Etf (TSE:ZDV) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th.

Shares of ZDV stock traded up C$0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$12.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,140. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.23. Bmo Canadian Dividend Etf has a 52 week low of C$10.47 and a 52 week high of C$18.59.

