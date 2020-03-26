BMO Capital Markets Lowers Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target to C$105.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$159.00 to C$105.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 20.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$173.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Canadian Tire from C$174.00 to C$178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Canadian Tire from C$190.00 to C$171.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Tire currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$163.00.

TSE:CTC.A traded down C$7.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$87.31. The stock had a trading volume of 451,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,044. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$124.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$140.15. Canadian Tire has a 12-month low of C$67.15 and a 12-month high of C$157.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.94.

In other news, Director Dean Charles Mccann sold 10,000 shares of Canadian Tire stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.00, for a total transaction of C$900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$405,000. Also, Director Claude R. L’heureux purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$90.00 per share, with a total value of C$270,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at C$270,000.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

