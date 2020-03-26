Bodycote (LON:BOY) Price Target Cut to GBX 550

Bodycote (LON:BOY) had its price target dropped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 810 ($10.66) to GBX 550 ($7.23) in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BOY. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bodycote to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 720 ($9.47) to GBX 510 ($6.71) in a report on Friday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 1,030 ($13.55) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bodycote to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 775 ($10.19) in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bodycote to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 615 ($8.09) price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 740 ($9.73) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 741.79 ($9.76).

Get Bodycote alerts:

Shares of LON BOY opened at GBX 553.50 ($7.28) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 724.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 796.28. Bodycote has a 1 year low of GBX 636.50 ($8.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 975 ($12.83). The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Bodycote Company Profile

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.