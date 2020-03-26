Bodycote PLC (LON:BOY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Bodycote PLC (LON:BOY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 675.50 ($8.89).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 1,030 ($13.55) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bodycote to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 720 ($9.47) to GBX 510 ($6.71) in a report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bodycote to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 615 ($8.09) target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Bodycote from GBX 910 ($11.97) to GBX 670 ($8.81) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

Shares of LON BOY traded up GBX 43.50 ($0.57) on Thursday, reaching GBX 591 ($7.77). 892,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,340. Bodycote has a fifty-two week low of GBX 378.40 ($4.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 975 ($12.83). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 724.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 796.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 12.01.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Bodycote’s previous dividend of $6.00. Bodycote’s payout ratio is presently 0.41%.

Bodycote Company Profile

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.

