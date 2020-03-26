Boeing (NYSE:BA) PT Set at $130.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) has been assigned a $130.00 price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 28.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BA. Longbow Research started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Cfra cut Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $333.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Boeing from $420.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.36.

NYSE:BA traded up $21.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $180.55. 63,114,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,502,451. The firm has a market cap of $71.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.46, a P/E/G ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 1.34. Boeing has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $398.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $259.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.25.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Boeing will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,702,310,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Boeing by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,414,174 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,641,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737,375 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,412,706 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,991,613,000 after acquiring an additional 407,511 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Boeing by 21,969.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,328,303 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 40,145,567 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Boeing by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,740,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $13,009,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

