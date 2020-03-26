Boku’s (BOKU) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Boku (LON:BOKU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON BOKU traded up GBX 7.10 ($0.09) on Thursday, reaching GBX 76.50 ($1.01). 224,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,768. Boku has a 12 month low of GBX 0.56 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 68 ($0.89). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 67.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 87.20. The company has a market cap of $1.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.71.

About Boku

Boku, Inc provides mobile billing and payment solutions for merchants and mobile operators. The company's solutions enable consumers to make online payments using their mobile devices. It offers merchant solutions, including Boku Acquire, a mobile provisioning for operator led user acquisition; Boku Account, a mobile authentication for frictionless user activation; and Boku Checkout, a carrier commerce for comprehensive user monetization.

