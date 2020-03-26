BOMB Market Capitalization Reaches $228,990.76 (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 26th. One BOMB token can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00003627 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX. BOMB has a total market cap of $228,990.76 and $37,427.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BOMB has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00031600 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00084803 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 275.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,662.31 or 1.00362077 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000893 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00066748 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000338 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOMB Token Profile

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 21st, 2016. BOMB's total supply is 951,885 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,097 tokens. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken. BOMB's official website is bombtoken.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BOMB Token Trading

BOMB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

