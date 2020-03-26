Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 78.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BCEI. ValuEngine cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.60.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

BCEI traded down $1.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.78. The stock had a trading volume of 294,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.99 million, a P/E ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.31. Bonanza Creek Energy has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $26.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 821,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,183,000 after purchasing an additional 119,528 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 784,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,313,000 after purchasing an additional 160,168 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 783,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,290,000 after purchasing an additional 452,302 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 565,374 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,196,000 after purchasing an additional 223,874 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 373,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,712,000 after purchasing an additional 122,310 shares during the period.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

Featured Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.