BonusCloud Market Cap Hits $520,689.46 (BXC)

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One BonusCloud token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BonusCloud has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. BonusCloud has a total market capitalization of $520,689.46 and approximately $47.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00050151 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000670 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $323.47 or 0.04819102 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00063021 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00037269 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006125 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014823 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010604 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003461 BTC.

BonusCloud Profile

BonusCloud is a token. Its launch date was December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,994,820,914 tokens. BonusCloud’s official website is bonuscloud.io. BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BonusCloud is medium.com/@bonuscloud.

Buying and Selling BonusCloud

BonusCloud can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonusCloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BonusCloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

