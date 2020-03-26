Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Holdings Boosted by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 658,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 1.57% of Booking worth $1,352,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Booking by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Booking by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in Booking by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Booking by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 6th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,300.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,067.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,434.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,904.08.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $11.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,377.06. The stock had a trading volume of 269,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,654. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,107.29 and a 12 month high of $2,094.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $51.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,670.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,904.19.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. Booking had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 74.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $22.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 70.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

