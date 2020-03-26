Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stake Raised by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 50.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Booking during the third quarter worth approximately $328,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Booking by 6.3% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,558,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Booking by 47.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Booking by 30.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $8.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,357.07. The stock had a trading volume of 23,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,654. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,670.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,904.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $51.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.95. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,107.29 and a twelve month high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $22.11 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 74.06% and a net margin of 32.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $22.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 70.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,150.00 to $1,750.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Booking from $1,840.00 to $1,540.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Booking from $1,900.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,904.08.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

