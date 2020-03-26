BOOM Market Cap Reaches $827,969.90 (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. One BOOM token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including DDEX and BitMart. BOOM has a total market capitalization of $827,969.90 and approximately $11,387.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BOOM has traded up 1.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014759 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $174.01 or 0.02570365 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00194136 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00042138 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034308 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

BOOM Token Profile

BOOM’s total supply is 972,251,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 783,220,761 tokens. BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io. BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken. BOOM’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BOOM

BOOM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

