Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 215.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 581.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on BAH. Wells Fargo & Co raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.18.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $65.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $54.37 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.51.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.84% and a net margin of 5.96%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.93%.

In other news, EVP Gary D. Labovich sold 7,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $602,802.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristine Anderson sold 5,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $393,624.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 135,169 shares of company stock worth $10,260,071. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

See Also: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.