BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, an increase of 129.0% from the February 27th total of 6,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BOS Better OnLine Sol stock. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.51% of BOS Better OnLine Sol at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Get BOS Better OnLine Sol alerts:

NASDAQ BOSC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.59. 583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.07. BOS Better OnLine Sol has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $3.62. The company has a market cap of $6.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.98 and a beta of 1.08.

BOSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of BOS Better OnLine Sol from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded BOS Better OnLine Sol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

BOS Better OnLine Sol Company Profile

B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides radio frequency identification (RFID), mobile, and supply chain solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Supply Chain Solutions; and RFID and Mobile Solutions. The Supply Chain Solutions division offers electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, medical, and telecommunications industries, as well as for enterprise customers.

Read More: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for BOS Better OnLine Sol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOS Better OnLine Sol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.