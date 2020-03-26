BOScoin Price Tops $0.0024 (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. BOScoin has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and $25,005.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BOScoin has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One BOScoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC, Kucoin and CoinBene.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00069134 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000072 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000187 BTC.

BOScoin Coin Profile

BOScoin (CRYPTO:BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io.

BOScoin Coin Trading

BOScoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, Kucoin and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

