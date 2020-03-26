Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Stock Holdings Reduced by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Boston Beer worth $3,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAM opened at $343.95 on Thursday. Boston Beer Company Inc has a twelve month low of $258.34 and a twelve month high of $444.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $374.41.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.18). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $301.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Boston Beer from $403.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on Boston Beer from $450.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Beer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.52.

In other Boston Beer news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.05, for a total value of $63,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Tara L. Heath sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,711 shares of company stock valued at $32,742,528 in the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

