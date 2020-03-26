Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Acquired by Robecosam AG

Robecosam AG boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,468 shares during the period. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $21,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $10,113,711,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 526.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,358,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $513,630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,545,336 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,787.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,457,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,055 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,582,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $614,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,256,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,724,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BSX. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.61.

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded up $1.50 on Thursday, hitting $31.42. The stock had a trading volume of 13,137,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,126,723. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.19. The company has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $97,916.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,643,778.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 4,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $184,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,875 shares of company stock worth $2,709,790 in the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

