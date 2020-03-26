Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Purchased by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA increased its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 46.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 416,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,058 shares during the period. Boston Scientific comprises about 2.0% of Capital International Ltd. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $18,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.87. 7,314,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,128,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.19. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $46.62. The company has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.61.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $97,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,643,778.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 4,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $169,620.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,875 shares of company stock worth $2,709,790. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

