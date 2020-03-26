Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) PT Lowered to $43.00 at Citigroup

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Citigroup from $65.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.64.

Shares of EPAY stock traded up $3.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.93 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.68. Bottomline Technologies has a 1-year low of $27.82 and a 1-year high of $57.22.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $111.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.05 million. Bottomline Technologies had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter Gibson acquired 4,000 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.15 per share, for a total transaction of $128,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Bottomline Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Bottomline Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Bottomline Technologies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bottomline Technologies by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Bottomline Technologies by 382.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

