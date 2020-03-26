Bottos (BTO) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.42 Million

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 25th. One Bottos token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Bit-Z, BigONE and IDEX. Bottos has a market cap of $1.12 million and $2.42 million worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bottos has traded 37.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00050143 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000659 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $283.42 or 0.04225456 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00065035 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00036918 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006143 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014877 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00011943 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003465 BTC.

Bottos Profile

Bottos (BTO) is a token. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org. The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bottos

Bottos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, OTCBTC, LBank, BigONE, Bibox, CoinEgg, Gate.io and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

